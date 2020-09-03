Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in her recent Instagram post

03:53 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in her recent Instagram post
Share

Instagram is one of celebrities' favorite social media platforms, and there are plenty of stars giving their fans a glimpse into their magical life.

Posts, stories, photos – they’re all a window into the crazy, glamorous, and behind-the-scenes moments of our favourite celebs.

Sajal Aly’s 6.6M followers are often struck by  the aesthetic vibe on her Instagram grid. 

View this post on Instagram

🤍

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

Her followers tune in to see what the queen of the entertainment industry is up to. 

View this post on Instagram

The art of eye contact !!!!!

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

The actress recently posted a ravishing photo of herself on Instagram and her fans are in love.

Sajal looked absolutely breathtaking in a floral off-shoulder top, with nude lips and fox eyes. She got the stunning makeover by famous makeup artist Sara Ali. 

On the work front, Sajal Ali's last project was 'Alif'. She starred opposite Hamza Ali Abbasi, Kubra Khan and Ahsan Khan in the drama.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Khizer Hussain look ...
04:43 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in her recent ...
03:53 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir ...
03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom set to star in ...
02:24 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had ...
01:34 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Five ways to flawlessly apply your concealer
06:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Khizer Hussain look perfect in impromptu wedding shoot
04:43 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr