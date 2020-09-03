Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in her recent Instagram post

Instagram is one of celebrities' favorite social media platforms, and there are plenty of stars giving their fans a glimpse into their magical life.

Posts, stories, photos – they’re all a window into the crazy, glamorous, and behind-the-scenes moments of our favourite celebs.

Sajal Aly’s 6.6M followers are often struck by the aesthetic vibe on her Instagram grid.

Her followers tune in to see what the queen of the entertainment industry is up to.

The actress recently posted a ravishing photo of herself on Instagram and her fans are in love.

Sajal looked absolutely breathtaking in a floral off-shoulder top, with nude lips and fox eyes. She got the stunning makeover by famous makeup artist Sara Ali.

On the work front, Sajal Ali's last project was 'Alif'. She starred opposite Hamza Ali Abbasi, Kubra Khan and Ahsan Khan in the drama.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!