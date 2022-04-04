At least six dead, 12 injured in Sacramento mass shooting in US

09:19 AM | 4 Apr, 2022
At least six dead, 12 injured in Sacramento mass shooting in US
At least six people were killed and 12 injured in a mass shooting in one of the busy areas of the California’s capital city of Sacramento Sunday night.

The Sacramento Police Department in a statement said that the shooting incident occurred in the area of 10th Street and K Street.

“On April 3, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Sacramento Police Department officers responded to the sounds of shots fired in the area of 10th Street and K Street.  Upon arrival, officers located a large group of individuals as well as multiple gunshot victims,” read the statement.

The place of incident is a few street away from the state Capitol building.

Talking about video circulating on social media showing an altercation that preceded the shooting, police said that they are currently working to determine reason of the shooting.

During the preliminary phases of the investigation, at least one firearm has been recovered at the scene while no suspect has been arrested so far.

Several American officials have expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the mass shooting incident.

Nancy Peloci, Speaker of the House, in a tweet said: “Californians and all Americans join the Sacramento community in horror and anguish over this morning’s mass shooting.

"Our hearts are with the victims of this brutal violence and with their families, and we are grateful for the heroism of our first responders,” she added.

