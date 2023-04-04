Search

Immigration

This UK city is now imposing tax on tourists

Web Desk 07:12 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
This UK city is now imposing tax on tourists

LONDON- The first city in the United Kingdom to have imposed a tourist tax on visitors comes out to be Manchester. 

As of April 1st, people face an extra £1 per room, per night, for their accommodation cost which will be utilized to run large events, conferences, festivals, marketing campaigns and for street cleanliness; the tax has been named 'City Visitor Charge'.

Manchester City Council Chief Executive Joanne Roney appreciated the move and termed it "innovative initiative" besides highlighting that it would raise £3m a year to what he said "enhance" visitors' experience.

It would create "new events and activities for them to enjoy", she said, adding that the money would be "invested directly into these activities, supporting Manchester's accommodation sector to protect and create jobs and benefiting the city's economy as a whole".

The fund would funnel funds into the development of a new organisation named Accommodation Business Improvement District (ABID). Annie Brown, the first chair of the ABID, said the tax is a smart move — even during harsh economic winter.

The move would help create "a more sustainable and thriving sector, helping to bring visitors from around the world to experience the best of what Manchester and Salford have to offer", Brown said and added that around 6,000 new bedrooms would be created over the next few years.

"The goal of the Manchester Accommodation BID is simple - we need to increase overnight stays in line with that growth so that hotels and serviced apartments in the city can continue to thrive," she said.

The move comes after accommodation providers voted to set up the Manchester Accommodation Business Improvement District (ABID). Meanwhile, 73 hotels and serviced apartments signed up to the levy scheme which has been introduced to expand the tourism sector.

Although Manchester is the first UK city to impose the tax, other cities are also in line. Wales is also set to introduce legislation to impose a tourist tax. 

Moreover, Edinburgh is another city that is mulling to introduce a £2 nightly tourist tax, if that is approved by the Scottish parliament. Not only that, Oxford, Bath and Hull have mulled over such proposals in the past but did not impose the tax eventually.

While ABID officials appreciate the move, some say the tax is unjust considering the amount of Value Added Tax already charged from the tourists.

Some hotel owners decry that the move makes their facility more uncompetitive compared to similar destinations across the world. They say tourist tax is imposed in places where VAT is significantly lower.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Permits for performing Umrah during last 10 days of Ramadan now available

10:59 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Travel to another Saudi Arabian city through PIA – Here are the details

04:37 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Expats in Kuwait can now transfer work permit to private sector

10:00 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Now you can travel to 11 new destinations with PIA; Here are the details

09:16 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Visit this country and get paid: Exciting offer for tourists revealed

10:15 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Umrah pilgrims can now travel through any airport in Saudi Arabia

08:41 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Watershed moment’ –  PTI appreciates SC verdict on elections ...

07:32 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 4th April 2023

09:03 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.05 288.15
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.53 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.95 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.54
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.37
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 744.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.56
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26 312.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: