Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold extended gains in domestic market of Pakistan as per tola price increased by Rs2,200 on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price settled at Rs241,100 after witnessing significant increase.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,886 to settle in Rs206,704.

The international market also saw upward trend as per ounce gold price increased by $21 to close at $2,311.

Meanwhile, silver prices also saw an increase as per tola price surged by Rs40 to reach Rs2,6150 while price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,271.94 after an increase of Rs34.29.

A day earlier, gold prince moved up by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs238,900. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also saw increase of Rs1,543 to Rs204,818.