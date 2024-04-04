Suzuki Cultus latest price in April 2024 in Pakistan

LAHORE – Suzuki Cultus, the five-door hatchback with trendier look, is one of the most selling variants manufactured by the Japanese automaker in Pakistan. The price of base variant VXR stands at Rs3,858,000.

The stylish design and the aerodynamic shape make Cultus a more vibrant choice for the buyers. The Cultus is head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to interior space and comfort.

Besides featuring with larger luggage space, the high seating positioning and expanded visibility increase the sense of freedom.

It is equipped with the Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. The vehicle provides effortless driver due to its K Series engine.

Suzuki Cultus Mileage

Suzuki Cultus has mileage of 14 km per litre in the city and 18 km/l on the long route.

Suzuki Cultus New Price

The company has recently revised the price of the five-door due to rupee devaluation. As of April 2024, the Cultus VXR is available at Rs3,858,000 and Cultus VXL Rs4,244,000 while the current price of Cultus AGS stands at Rs4,546,000.