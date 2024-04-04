Suzuki Cultus latest price in April 2024 in Pakistan

LAHORE – Suzuki Cultus, the five-door hatchback with trendier look, is one of the most selling variants manufactured by the Japanese automaker in Pakistan. The price of base variant VXR stands at Rs3,858,000.
The stylish design and the aerodynamic shape make Cultus a more vibrant choice for the buyers. The Cultus is head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to interior space and comfort.
Besides featuring with larger luggage space, the high seating positioning and expanded visibility increase the sense of freedom.
It is equipped with the Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. The vehicle provides effortless driver due to its K Series engine.
Suzuki Cultus has mileage of 14 km per litre in the city and 18 km/l on the long route.
The company has recently revised the price of the five-door due to rupee devaluation. As of April 2024, the Cultus VXR is available at Rs3,858,000 and Cultus VXL Rs4,244,000 while the current price of Cultus AGS stands at Rs4,546,000.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
