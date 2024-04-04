PIA announces whooping cut in ticket prices for Saudi Arabia flights

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced a massive cut in its ticket prices for Saudi Arabia flights, starting from April 2.

The national carrier has decreased the return Umrah ticket price for northern region from Rs150,000 to Rs103,000 after a significant decrease of Rs47,000 for a limited period.

The return Umrah ticket price from Karachi has been declined by Rs30,000 to Rs95,000 from previous price of Rs125,000.

The PIA has also announced a 30 percent discount on ticket prices for overseas Pakistanis, who hold employment or residential visas of Saudi Arabia.

The national airline has conveyed its booking offices and agents about revised ticket prices. The revised Umrah ticket prices will be applicable from April 7 to 11, while the discount for those who hold employment and residential visas will come into effect from April 2 to April 11.