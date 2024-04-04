PIA announces whooping cut in ticket prices for Saudi Arabia flights

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced a massive cut in its ticket prices for Saudi Arabia flights, starting from April 2.
The national carrier has decreased the return Umrah ticket price for northern region from Rs150,000 to Rs103,000 after a significant decrease of Rs47,000 for a limited period.
The return Umrah ticket price from Karachi has been declined by Rs30,000 to Rs95,000 from previous price of Rs125,000.
The PIA has also announced a 30 percent discount on ticket prices for overseas Pakistanis, who hold employment or residential visas of Saudi Arabia.
The national airline has conveyed its booking offices and agents about revised ticket prices. The revised Umrah ticket prices will be applicable from April 7 to 11, while the discount for those who hold employment and residential visas will come into effect from April 2 to April 11.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
