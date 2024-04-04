Noor Mukadam case: US embassy officials meet convicted Zahir Jaffer at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – A three-member delegation of the US embassy visited Adiala Jail to meet convict Zahir Jaffer, who was awarded death sentence in 2022 for killing Noor Mukadam, the daughter of former bureaucrat.

The US embassy officials were granted access to Zahir Jaffer and they held a meeting with him in the jail superintendent’s room.

The jail officials said that the meeting was part of the consular access to Jaffer, who also holds the US nationality.

In Feb 2022, a sessions court in the country’s federal capital sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death for killing Noor Mukadam.

District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani had announced the reserved verdict. The court had also awarded 10-year imprisonment to two of his employees named Jamil and Jan Mohammad while an accused, Tahir Zahoor, was acquitted.

The convict later moved the Islamabad High Court against the death sentence but the petition was rejected in April 2023. He has filed a petition against his conviction in the Supreme Court.

The daughter of the former ambassador, Noor Mukadam, was beheaded on July 20, 2021, in Islamabad’s F-7 area. The deceased was the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.