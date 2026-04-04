Poland New Immigration Policy in 2026; Your Guide for Application Process

ISLAMABAD – Travelling to Poland with dreams of work or study is dream of many Pakistanis. The Central European nation rolled out MOS 2.0 digital immigration platform that transforms how foreigners apply for residence and work permits.

From creating an account with a trusted digital ID to uploading documents online and getting instant verification from employers or schools, the process is now faster, smarter, and completely transparent. Gone are the days of paper chaos, welcome to future of immigration in Poland.

The new system promises to revolutionize the way foreigners apply for residence and work permits. This ambitious overhaul aims to eliminate the long queues, postal nightmares, and bureaucratic delays that have frustrated applicants for years.

Under MOS 2.0, every application is fully online, and only complete, digitally signed submissions will be accepted, closing loopholes that previously allowed applicants to exploit the system for extended stays.

Step-by-Step Application Made Easy

Applicants create an account on MOS 2.0, verifying their identity via Trusted Profile (Profil Zaufany) or e-ID.

All forms are completed online, with the system automatically flagging errors, dramatically reducing the risk of rejection.

Documents, including passport scans, photos, and payment receipts, are uploaded digitally, eliminating paperwork and saving precious time.

A standout feature of MOS 2.0 is instant online verification by employers or educational institutions. Upon submission, the relevant institution receives a digital link to confirm employment or admission within minutes, replacing slow, paper-based approvals with a high-speed, reliable system.

Once submitted, applicants immediately receive a digital receipt (UPO), serving as legal proof that the application is registered and the stay is legitimate. Only biometric verification, fingerprints, requires an in-person office visit.

New Fees

The 2026 update comes with slightly higher fees, reflecting the advanced technology and improved service:

Regular residence permits: ~400 PLN

Certain work permits: up to 800 PLN

Authorities insist that this fee increase ensures faster, more transparent, and secure processing.

Applicants can track their cases online in real time, ending months of uncertainty. Fully compliant applications now see decisions processed faster than ever before, making Poland a more welcoming and efficient destination for foreign talent and students.