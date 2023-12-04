Cyclone Michaung: Rains submerge India’s Chennai, shut flight operation

CHENNAI – Most part of Indian city of Chennai submerged after heavy rains triggered by Cyclon Michaung battered the region.

The storm currently hovers over Bay of Bengal and is likely to advance towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Reports said the Chennai airport has been closed till 11 pm, disrupting flight operation. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam Tuesday noon.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors and work from home due to the fast-approaching cyclonic storm.

"They have also been advised to keep their doors and windows shut, waterproof key documents and expensive items, and avoid taking shelter under trees. Residents have been urged to gather critical supplies such as non-perishable food items, water, and necessary medications," NDTV reported.