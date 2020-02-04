German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck expresses delight over traveling through train
Share
ISLAMABAD - “Interacting with Pakistani people belonging to diverse languages and cultures during a visit from Rawalpindi to Karachi through train was a great experience”, German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck said on Tuesday.
During a meeting with Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the ambassador said, “Pakistan Railways plays a pivotal role in connecting people from different regions, languages and diverse cultures within Pakistan by offering quality services and nice ambiance”.
The ambassador briefed the railway's minister about his visit from Rawalpindi to Karachi through train last week.
The ongoing development projects of Pakistan Railways, especially the Karachi-Peshawar Main Line-1, were also discussed in the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, the railway's minister termed the development of Pakistan Railways as indispensable for strengthening the country’s economy.
He apprised the ambassador that Pakistan Railways was upgrading the rail network through the MM-1 project.
While the up-gradation work of 1872-km track between Karachi and Peshawar will begin this year under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.
The Main Line project will help reduce the travel time between Karachi and Rawalpindi up to ten hours only, Sheikh Rashid said.
The ML-1 project will also increase the freight traffic and help Pakistan Railways to get rid of the deficit.
Pakistan Railways facilitates 70 million passengers annually through prioritizing cheap but safe ride, Sheikh Rashid told.
The minister thanked the German Ambassador for traveling through the Pakistan Railway and appreciated the services of the German Ambassador for highlighting Pakistani culture.
- Imran Farooq murder case: Eyewitnesses record testimony through ...11:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- COAS Bajwa pays tribute to 1st PMA Long Course veterans10:10 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- LoC: Pakistan summons diplomat as India violates ceasefire in ...10:02 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- China reiterates stance on J&K issue ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day09:20 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
-
- Hareem Farooq to host the first PISA Awards in Dubai01:42 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Punjab government to take action against substandard fairness creams01:34 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Pamela Anderson and new husband split after just 12 days01:21 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019