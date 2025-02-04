PTI’s Azam Swati walks free from Attock Jail after four months

ATTOCK – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Azam Swati has been freed from Attock Jail as the former federal minister secured bail in case related to a violent protest in Sangjani.

Swati, 68, was granted post-arrest bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) months after his detention in the case. He was held in capital city Islamabad during a protest demonstration in October 2023, and was transferred to Attock Jail following his detention.

Earlier, the senior PTI leader secured bail from Anti-Terrorism and District Court of Islamabad in eight separate cases, leading to his initial release from jail, but he was re-arrested after leaving the jail, in connection with another case registered at the Sangjani police station.

Several cases were filed against confidante of Imran Khan, in the Taxila and Hassan Abdal regions. He also faced charges from federal investigators who held him in late 2023 over controversial tweets targeting security agencies.

Imran Khan’s party decided to withdraw from negotiations with coalition government to ease political tensions. Despite three rounds of talks, Khan’s party demanded formation of judicial commissions to investigate violent events, but the government did not meet this request.

PTI chief Gohar Khan announced the party’s decision to end talks, citing the government’s failure to act on its commitments. Government officials expressed surprise at PTI’s withdrawal, insisting that discussions were ongoing.

PTI presented demands, including formation of two judicial commissions and the release of political prisoners. The negotiations started in December 2024, but PTI now plans to continue protests and work with other political parties.