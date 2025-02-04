‘Imran Khan refuses to move to Bani Gala until all PTI workers are set free’: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur made startling claims about the negotiations for the release of jailed party leader Imran Khan.

In a recent disclosure, Gandapur revealed his involvement in recent political negotiations, as he pushed for direct talks. He addressed issue of internal betrayal, drawing a comparison to historical figures Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq, known for their acts of treason. He warned that those undermining the movement from within must fully understand the long-term consequences of their actions.

Gandapur said his engagement in the negotiations started in October last year, and he had proposed direct discussions with Imran Khan to facilitate open and effective dialogue. He pointed out that the party chief made it clear he would only participate in talks, and relocate to his Islamabad residence once all detained workers were released, a condition that remains central to the continuation of these discussions.

Gandapur said he suggested either bringing Imran Khan to the Chief Minister’s House or to Bani Gala for the talks, but the release of PTI detained workers became a bone of contention.

Lately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to withdraw from negotiations with the government aimed at easing political tensions. Despite three rounds of talks, Khan’s party demanded formation of judicial commissions to investigate violent events, but the government did not meet this request.

PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan announced the party’s decision to end talks, citing the government’s failure to act on its commitments. Government officials expressed surprise at PTI’s withdrawal, insisting that discussions were ongoing.

PTI presented demands, including the formation of two judicial commissions and the release of political prisoners. The negotiations started in December 2024, but PTI now plans to continue protests and work with other political parties.