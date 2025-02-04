Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

‘Imran Khan refuses to move to Bani Gala until all PTI workers are set free’: Gandapur

Imran Khan Refuses To Move To Bani Gala Until All Pti Workers Are Set Free Gandapur

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur made startling claims about the negotiations for the release of jailed party leader Imran Khan.

In a recent disclosure, Gandapur revealed his involvement in recent political negotiations, as he pushed for direct talks.  He addressed issue of internal betrayal, drawing a comparison to historical figures Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq, known for their acts of treason. He warned that those undermining the movement from within must fully understand the long-term consequences of their actions.

Gandapur said his engagement in the negotiations started in October last year, and he had proposed direct discussions with Imran Khan to facilitate open and effective dialogue. He pointed out that the party chief made it clear he would only participate in talks, and relocate to his Islamabad residence once all detained workers were released, a condition that remains central to the continuation of these discussions.

Gandapur said he suggested either bringing Imran Khan to the Chief Minister’s House or to Bani Gala for the talks, but the release of PTI detained workers became a bone of contention.

Lately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to withdraw from negotiations with the government aimed at easing political tensions. Despite three rounds of talks, Khan’s party demanded formation of judicial commissions to investigate violent events, but the government did not meet this request.

PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan announced the party’s decision to end talks, citing the government’s failure to act on its commitments. Government officials expressed surprise at PTI’s withdrawal, insisting that discussions were ongoing.

PTI presented demands, including the formation of two judicial commissions and the release of political prisoners. The negotiations started in December 2024, but PTI now plans to continue protests and work with other political parties.

In letter to army chief, Imran Khan calls for changes in policies

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 February 2025 Tuesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 281.1
Euro EUR 286.25 289
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.91 76.61
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.1 747.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.31 38.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.2 908.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.18 157.18
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 304.14 306.89
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search