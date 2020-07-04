Coronavirus affecting worldwide peace and security: UN

NEW YORK - United Nations has warned that COVID-19 is affecting global peace and security.

While addressing a virtual meeting of the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that tensions are rising as a result of the severe socioeconomic fallout of the pandemic.

He urged the Security Council to play its part in protecting the millions of people in more than 100 conflict zones worldwide.

The UN chief also noted that protection of health care workers and humanitarian volunteers, helping the virus affectees, is our collective responsibility.