Coronavirus affecting worldwide peace and security: UN
10:01 AM | 4 Jul, 2020
Share
NEW YORK - United Nations has warned that COVID-19 is affecting global peace and security.
While addressing a virtual meeting of the Security Council, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that tensions are rising as a result of the severe socioeconomic fallout of the pandemic.
He urged the Security Council to play its part in protecting the millions of people in more than 100 conflict zones worldwide.
The UN chief also noted that protection of health care workers and humanitarian volunteers, helping the virus affectees, is our collective responsibility.
- PTI govt committed to bring reforms in judicial system, says Info ...12:02 AM | 5 Jul, 2020
- FM Qureshi shifted to Rawalpindi military hospital with Covid-1911:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 227,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,680 confirmed ...11:24 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Israeli border police commander tests positive for Covid-1910:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Covid-19: Punjab edu minister hints at reopening schools10:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I appeal the President to help the needy artists of Pakistan: Ali ...02:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late Saroj Khan03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020