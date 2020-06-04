No new taxes to be introduced in next FY budget, says Hafeez Sheikh
Share
ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that no new taxes would be introduced in next fiscal year budget.
Talking to private channel, the advisor said that the government would fulfill the defense need of the country.
To a question, he said there is no shortfall in power generating sector.
He said, 25000 MW electricity was being generated in the country while we have 15000 MW demand in the country.
To a question, he said Pak economy would recover soon. He said due to corona virus pandemic, every country was facing economic recession.
About circular debt, he said we had Rs 2 trillion circular debt.
Hafeez Sheikh said that defense and security was priority of the present government.
-
- COVID-19: Punjab, KP bans entry in government offices without mask02:10 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
- COVID-19: Punjab, KP decides to shut down major markets over ...12:44 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
- At least nine places in Islamabad to be sealed after surge in ...12:09 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
- At least 40 students, staff hurt in knife attack at school in China11:24 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riaz’s daughters08:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Lea Michele apologises after ‘Glee’ co-star Samantha Ware accused ...07:21 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah05:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020