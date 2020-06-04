No new taxes to be introduced in next FY budget, says Hafeez Sheikh
08:32 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
No new taxes to be introduced in next FY budget, says Hafeez Sheikh
ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that no new taxes would be introduced in next fiscal year budget.

Talking to private channel, the advisor said that the government would fulfill the defense need of the country.

To a question, he said there is no shortfall in power generating sector.

He said, 25000 MW electricity was being generated in the country while we have 15000 MW demand in the country.

To a question, he said Pak economy would recover soon. He said due to corona virus pandemic, every country was facing economic recession.

About circular debt, he said we had Rs 2 trillion circular debt.

Hafeez Sheikh said that defense and security was priority of the present government.

