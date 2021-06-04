PM Imran breaks ground for up-gradation, rehabilitation of Lodhran-Multan highway

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government has steered the country out of difficult times and now it will witness sustainable growth and development.

Addressing a ceremony after performing the groundbreaking of upgradation and rehabilitation of 62 kilometers long Lodhran-Multan highway on Friday, Khan said there will be now wealth generation and people will get job opportunities.

On the economic front, he said the people will continue to hear good news.

The project will be completed at a cost 6.886 billion rupees in two years’ time.

Imran Khan said the country registered a growth of four percent this financial year despite COVID-19 challenge. He said we not only saved our people from the pandemic but also the economy.

The premier added the government is focusing on uplifting the agriculture, industries, IT, housing and tourism to take forward the country.

A package is being brought for the farmers to bring green revolution in the country, he further said.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said three districts of South Punjab: Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Multan will greatly benefit from the upgradation project launched today.

He said this will reduce the travel time between Bahawalpur and Multan to only forty five minutes. He said it is the first time that separate development fund is being allocated for South Punjab from the budget of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the present government has completed road infrastructure of 1753 kilometers in its two and a half year tenure and there is a plan to start work on another 6118 kilometers of roads this year.

Murad said that groundbreaking of Sialkot-Kharian motorway will be performed in the next ten days. Approval has also been given for Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway and this project will be started in three months.