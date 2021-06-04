Punjab policeman caught secretly filming woman in bathroom
Web Desk
11:20 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
Punjab policeman caught secretly filming woman in bathroom
Share

BAHAWALNAGAR – Locals thrashed a police constable after he was caught red-handed filming a woman in a bathroom.

A video circulating on social media shows the cop trying to make video through a vent in a street. His inappropriate act was filmed by a resident and later he was beaten up by people.  

In another video, the suspect can be heard saying that his backbone has been broken. Area residents told the police that he was secretly filming a woman.

Reports said that the accused cop has been suspended and an FIR has been registered against him.

Rawalpindi court sentences couple to death for ... 11:21 AM | 26 Jan, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Justice Jahangir Ali Gondal of District and Session Court Rawalpindi on Monday awarded death ...

More From This Category
Malala, Apple CEO feature on special digital ...
01:58 AM | 5 Jun, 2021
Pakistan complying with 31 of 40 FATF terms, APG ...
11:39 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
Pakistan establishes diplomatic relations with ...
10:54 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
India crossed ‘red line’ by revoking occupied ...
10:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
KP reports cases of Indian, South African Covid ...
09:37 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
Punjab approves 25% special allowance for grade 1 ...
08:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian court dismisses Juhi Chawala’s 5G lawsuit, imposes Rs2 million fine
07:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr