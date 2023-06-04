Search

BusinessTop News

Govt expected to present Rs13-15 trillion budget 

Web Desk 12:18 PM | 4 Jun, 2023
Govt expected to present Rs13-15 trillion budget 
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – According to a budget preview report by Topline Securities, the coalition government is expected to propose a budget of Rs13-15 trillion for the fiscal year 2023-24, attributing the high cost to record-high markups caused by a steep rise in interest rates. 

This figure represents a 21% increase from the target set for the current fiscal year, which is Rs9-9.2 trillion.

It is worth noting that if the proposed tax target for the financial year 2023-24 is set, it would be 29% higher than the anticipated tax collection for the outgoing fiscal year, highlighting the government's ambition to generate more revenue. However, the brokerage house stated that this is a challenging period for the government to present a budget due to stagflation, uncertainties related to upcoming elections, and concerns about bridging Pakistan's external account funding gap.

The report emphasized that the uncertainty surrounding the financing of the US dollar funding gap is causing unease in currency, bond, and stock markets. In the past, revenue targets have deviated from actual figures by an average of 8% over the last five years, and the report predicts a similar trend in the fiscal year 2023-24 due to economic slowdown.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, the non-tax revenue target is estimated at Rs2.5 trillion (2.4% of GDP), compared to Rs1.6 trillion (2% of GDP) estimated for the current fiscal year. The report anticipates several taxation measures, including taxes on undistributed reserves, the continuation of the super tax, a shift from the final tax regime to the minimum tax regime, asset/wealth tax, higher tax on non-filers, tax on rental income, and taxes on banks, tobacco, and beverages.

Regarding development spending, the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for FY24 is projected to be Rs0.9 trillion, but the report suggests the possibility of major cuts due to fiscal constraints. The consolidated PSDP (federal and provincial) is expected to reach Rs2.6 trillion (2.5% of GDP) in FY24.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Budget 2023-24: Pakistan plans to hike prices of cars

05:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

SC adjourns hearing as AGP says govt to review legislation curtailing CJP powers

01:48 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Crisis-hit Pakistan to share budget details with IMF to salvage bailout funds

01:46 PM | 29 May, 2023

Pakistan likely to reduce duty on mobile phones in budget 2023-24

12:46 PM | 29 May, 2023

Pakistan mulls reviving withholding tax on cash withdrawals, bank transactions in upcoming budget

12:42 PM | 28 May, 2023

Sanaullah says intercepted phone call exposes PTI’s conspiracy to use false rape claims against govt

10:05 AM | 28 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Govt expected to present Rs13-15 trillion budget 

12:18 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 4, 2023

09:18 AM | 4 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 4, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927 936
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 4, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: