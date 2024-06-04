Woman declared dead found alive two hours later

In an extraordinary turn of events, a woman who was pronounced dead in the United States was discovered to be alive two hours later.

The incident unfolded in Lincolnshire County, Nebraska, where authorities in a nursing home had declared a resident woman deceased, without summoning medical assistance.

However, personnel at the residence were astounded when 74-year-old Constance Glantz exhibited signs of life merely two hours later.

Local law enforcement officials have labeled the occurrence as highly unusual. Deputy Chief Sheriff Sherif Bains remarked, "I have been working for 31 years, but I have never encountered such a case."

According to reports, the nursing home pronounced the woman deceased at 9:44 AM on June 3, subsequently transferring the body to the morgue. However, as the lifeless body lay on the table, a member of the staff noticed signs of respiration.

Prompt medical attention was sought, and the woman was swiftly transported to a hospital, where she was found to be alive and responsive.

It was reported that personnel from the morgue contacted medical authorities at 11:45 AM, merely two hours after declaring the woman dead.

The administrative staff at the nursing home has refrained from issuing any statements regarding the incident thus far. However, local law enforcement authorities have ensured that the woman's family has been apprised of the situation.

A thorough investigation into the matter has been initiated by the police, seeking to unravel the circumstances surrounding this inexplicable turn of events.