Search

World

Woman declared dead found alive two hours later

06:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2024
dead body

In an extraordinary turn of events, a woman who was pronounced dead in the United States was discovered to be alive two hours later.

The incident unfolded in Lincolnshire County, Nebraska, where authorities in a nursing home had declared a resident woman deceased, without summoning medical assistance.

However, personnel at the residence were astounded when 74-year-old Constance Glantz exhibited signs of life merely two hours later.

Local law enforcement officials have labeled the occurrence as highly unusual. Deputy Chief Sheriff Sherif Bains remarked, "I have been working for 31 years, but I have never encountered such a case."

According to reports, the nursing home pronounced the woman deceased at 9:44 AM on June 3, subsequently transferring the body to the morgue. However, as the lifeless body lay on the table, a member of the staff noticed signs of respiration.

Prompt medical attention was sought, and the woman was swiftly transported to a hospital, where she was found to be alive and responsive.

It was reported that personnel from the morgue contacted medical authorities at 11:45 AM, merely two hours after declaring the woman dead.

The administrative staff at the nursing home has refrained from issuing any statements regarding the incident thus far. However, local law enforcement authorities have ensured that the woman's family has been apprised of the situation.

A thorough investigation into the matter has been initiated by the police, seeking to unravel the circumstances surrounding this inexplicable turn of events.

World

06:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Woman declared dead found alive two hours later

06:22 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Indian fighter jet Sukhoi crashes in Maharashtra 

08:44 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

'Dr Aafia Siddiqui being sexually harassed in US prison again as ...

11:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Indian court sentences former BrahMos Aerospace engineer to life in ...

01:26 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Maldives bans entry of Israeli citizens in solidarity with ...

11:26 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Indian police finally find 'Pakistan connection' in murder attempt on ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

UK's ruling party proposes visa caps as election pledge

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.45 748.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: