Pakistani passengers stranded as PIA flights face extended delays at Jeddah airport
ISLAMABAD – Massive rush stranded hundreds of Pakistani passengers at Jeddah airport where flights of all international airlines, including PIA, are facing extended delays.
A PIA spokesperson explained that passengers were facing difficulties due to inadequate arrangements to handle the increases number of air travellers at the North Terminal of the Jeddah airport.
In a press statement, he said that all airlines’ flights departing from Jeddah were facing extended delays.
The PIA administration has issued instructions to provide all possible facilities, including accommodation, to its passengers, while the national flag carrier’s officials in Jeddah are constantly in contact with the Saudi authorities, he said.
Meanwhile, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique was also monitoring the developing situation so that the suffering of Pakistani passengers could be minimized.
PIA management has also extended an apology to passengers in advance and hoped the passengers would understand the situation and cooperate with the national flag carrier.
