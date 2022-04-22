PIA’s first-ever direct flight to Sydney delayed
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has delayed its first-ever direct flights to Sydney, scheduled to commence on April 22 (today), on the advice of Australian authorities.
The national carrier in a statement said that the Australian Home Ministry wanted to review security arrangements at the Lahore and Karachi airports before the commencement of direct flight operation between the two countries.
PIA spokesman added that the administration of the airline and the Pakistani embassy are in constant contact with the Australian authorities and extending full cooperation in completing the security review.
PK-9808 was set depart for Sydney from Lahore airport on April 22, while same was scheduled to return to Lahore from Sydney on April 24.
The airline will now issue a new flight schedule after clearance from the Australian authorities.
Last month, PIA announced to launch direct flights to Sydney after the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority approved the request of Pakistan’s national flag carrier.
PIA will use Boeing-777 aircraft for the flights, the report quoting airline spokesperson said. It also mentioned operating direct flights from seaside metropolis Karachi in the second phase.
Flights without stopovers would cut the current travel time by 30 percent. Authorities approved PIA’s request after a feasibility study was conducted.
