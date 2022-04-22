PM Shehbaz to chair first meeting of National Security Committee today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the first meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today since assuming the office earlier this month.
The crucial meeting is set to begin at 2pm at PM office and it will be attended by all three services chiefs, federal ministers and other top officials.
Matters related to national security will be discussed in the meeting.
Reports said that Pakistan's former ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan will also brief the meeting about facts related to a "threat letter" to the former premier Imran Khan's government.
A day earlier, the premier paid a visit to Miranshah, North Waziristan, where he was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Peshawar Corps Commander, gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the prevalent security situation in the region where militants stayed in previous years.
During the visit, the premier also held a meeting with tribal elders and greeted them for their cooperation in the fight against terrorism for a peaceful and stable Pakistan.
He also vowed that the incumbent government would make every effort to facilitate the local population and ensure socio-economic development. Sharif also acknowledged that the tribal districts have made great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif 05:35 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Acting US Consul General Kathleen promotes regional trade and ...01:34 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan Army’s Major Shahid martyred in Balochistan skirmish12:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani court decides to live-stream case hearings in historic move12:20 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- President Alvi takes oath from PM Shehbaz’s cabinet members11:39 AM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Twitter users shocked over mysterious missing of Karachi’s Dua Zehra11:00 AM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with family in Qatar05:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with husband Bilal Shah04:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan's wife looks stunning in latest pictures03:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022