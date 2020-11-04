Election 2020: Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender state senator in US history
Web Desk
05:53 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Election 2020: Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender state senator in US history
Share

NEW YORK – Democrat Sarah McBride has become first openly US transgender to win state senate election in Delware on Tuesday.

McBride, who has a political carrier, beat Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that fell vacant following the retirement of a legislator.

After the victory, she joins several other transgender lawmakers in the country but McBride stands distinguished by becoming the first transgender state senator.

In her reaction on the victory, she said: “I think tonight’s results demonstrate what I’ve known my entire life, which is that the residents of this district are fair-minded, and they’re looking at candidates’ ideas and not their identity”.

She added, “It is my hope that a young LGBTQ kid here in Delaware or really anywhere in this country can look at the results and know that our democracy is big enough for them, too”.

The 30-year-old transgender is famous for his social work. She had been spokesperson of LGBTQ group’s human rights campaign. She shot to fame in 2012 when she resigned as president of a student boy in a US university.

McBride was also the first to work at the White House under former President Barack Obama.

She had started in politics as a volunteer for Matt Denn, former legal counsel to Delaware’s governor, during his successful 2004 campaign for insurance commissioner.

More From This Category
Turkey fines Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others ...
09:54 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
SBA chairman receives Swedish ambassador, ...
09:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
SIBF 2020 social media workshop offers key tips ...
09:42 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Excitement in the air as SIBF 2020 opens with ...
09:39 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
UAE starts direct flights to Israel after ...
07:30 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Election 2020: Sarah McBride becomes first openly ...
05:53 PM | 4 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood just released a remake of Junoon's 'Sayonee' and Pakistanis are furious
03:08 PM | 4 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr