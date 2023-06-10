At least five killed in blast at missile factory in Turkiye capital 

ANKARA – At least five people are dead and several others injured following n explosion at a rocket and explosives factory on outskirts of the capital city of Turkiye.

The development was confirmed by the country’s defense ministry, saying the explosion occurred early on Saturday in the district of Elmadag.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Reports said a part of the building collapsed following the blast, adding that operation has been launched to rescue people stranded under the rubble.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The explosion occurred in Ankara at a missile factory, Turkish TV reports. <a href="https://t.co/tza1LhDUNB">pic.twitter.com/tza1LhDUNB</a></p>— Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sprinter99880/status/1667432211488862208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 10, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The blast was powerful enough that it shattered the window panes of nearby buildings.

More to follow…