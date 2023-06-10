Search

At least five killed in blast at missile factory in Turkiye capital 

01:48 PM | 10 Jun, 2023
ANKARA – At least five people are dead and several others injured following n explosion at a rocket and explosives factory on outskirts of the capital city of Turkiye. 

The development was confirmed by the country’s defense ministry, saying the explosion occurred early on Saturday in the district of Elmadag.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Reports said a part of the building collapsed following the blast, adding that operation has been launched to rescue people stranded under the rubble. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The explosion occurred in Ankara at a missile factory, Turkish TV reports. <a href="https://t.co/tza1LhDUNB">pic.twitter.com/tza1LhDUNB</a></p>&mdash; Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sprinter99880/status/1667432211488862208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 10, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The blast was powerful enough that it shattered the window panes of nearby buildings. 

More to follow…

Daily horoscope – 10 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 10 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 10, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 319.5 322.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.7 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.69
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.14
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 10, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,450 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs195,860.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

