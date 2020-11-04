Security guard kills bank manager over alleged blasphemy in Pakistan’s Punjab
10:34 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Security guard kills bank manager over alleged blasphemy in Pakistan’s Punjab
KHUSHAB – A security guard killed a manager of a government bank over alleged allegations of blasphemy in Quaidabad tehsil of Khushab, local media reported on Wednesday.

Malik Imran Hanif, a branch manager of National Bank of Pakistan, was shifted to Services Hospital in Lahore with bullet injuries but he could not survive. 

Police have arrested the guard, who claimed in his statement that he had killed the manager for blasphemous remarks against Prophet. 

Police officials however said that the actual motive behind the murder is yet to be determined and investigation into the matter has been launched. 

DPO Wilayat, according to Dawn, said police were investigating the incident. He revealed that both guard and manager had been engaged in a dispute for some time. 

Police have not registered FIR of the incident. They said that the FIR will be lodged after the family of the killed manager submits a complaint. 

