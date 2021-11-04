Aamir Liaquat's wife changes last name on Instagram amid divorce rumours
09:30 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
Famous TV personality and PTI leader Aamir Liaquat and Syeda Tuba have a controversial history of being visible on social media for all the wrong reasons ever since their marriage. 

Although rumours have been rife for quite some time that Dr Aamir and his second wife Tuba have called it quits, no official announcement has been made.

However, the recent development on the Bharas star's social media handle did not go unnoticed by the fans. She has changed her name on the profile to Syeda Tuba Anwar while her verified Instagram handle remains @syedatubaaamir.

Moreover, she has also unfollowed Aamir Liaquat on her social media handles. The following explosive news comes after the announcement that Tuba and Shahroze Sabzwari are all set to star in the upcoming drama serial Yeh Ishq Smjh Na Aye.

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat made headlines in June when his self-proclaimed third wife Haniya Khan left the Pakistani social media shocked with a scandalous revelation and leaked messages. 

