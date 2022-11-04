Ali Junejo wins Honourable Mention Award for 'Joyland'

Saim Sadiq’s Joyland has achieved another accolade as the lead actor Ali Junejo has won the Honourable Mention Award at the São Paulo International Film Festival.

Sharing the achievement on his Instagram story, Sadiq reposted Mostra SP’s announcement that Junejo won the Jury Prize, Honourable Mention along with Zelda Samson of French film Dalva and film Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman by Pierre Földes.

Joyland has also been selected by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee for the International Feature Film Award category for the Oscars.

Nobel laureate Malala has also jumped aboard as an executive producer.

Joyland will screen at theatres across Pakistan on November 18. The film had its worldwide premiere at Cannes in May, where it also won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie and the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment.

Joyland has been written and directed by Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Lauren Mann.

The film’s ensemble cast includes debutantes Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq alongside some of Pakistan’s beloved and respected actors like Gilani, Sania Saeed, Sohail Sameer and Salmaan Peerzada.