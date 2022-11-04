Ali Junejo wins Honourable Mention Award for 'Joyland'
Web Desk
03:24 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Ali Junejo wins Honourable Mention Award for 'Joyland'
Source: Saim Sadiq (Instagram)
Share

Saim Sadiq’s Joyland has achieved another accolade as the lead actor Ali Junejo has won the Honourable Mention Award at the São Paulo International Film Festival.

Sharing the achievement on his Instagram story, Sadiq reposted Mostra SP’s announcement that Junejo won the Jury Prize, Honourable Mention along with Zelda Samson of French film Dalva and film Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman by Pierre Földes.

Joyland has also been selected by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee for the International Feature Film Award category for the Oscars.

Nobel laureate Malala has also jumped aboard as an executive producer.

Joyland will screen at theatres across Pakistan on November 18. The film had its worldwide premiere at Cannes in May, where it also won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie and the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saim Sadiq (@saim.sadiq)

Joyland has been written and directed by Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Lauren Mann.

The film’s ensemble cast includes debutantes Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq alongside some of Pakistan’s beloved and respected actors like Gilani, Sania Saeed, Sohail Sameer and Salmaan Peerzada.

'Joyland' all set for its US premiere at American ... 07:08 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

Saim Sadiq’s debut feature film Joyland has gained widespread applause across the globe and the film continues to ...

More From This Category
FBR freezes Meesha Shafi’s bank accounts
04:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Ali Zafar, Elon Musk discuss how to make Twitter ...
04:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Amber Heard deletes Twitter account after Elon ...
02:59 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith praises hero who stopped gunman ...
02:39 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Cricketers condemn assassination attempt on Imran ...
02:01 PM | 4 Nov, 2022
Miss Argentina marries Miss Puerto Rico
09:03 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR freezes Meesha Shafi’s bank accounts
04:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr