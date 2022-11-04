Ali Zafar, Elon Musk discuss how to make Twitter better than TikTok

In what seems to be an incident out of a parallel universe, Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Pakistani singer Ali Zafar were seen interacting in a Twitter thread regarding the social media platform's functions.

Musk posted a poll asking if the video-sharing platform Vine should come back to which the response was overwhelmingly positive.

In response to Musk's inquiry, American YouTuber Mr. Beast suggested that Vine would probably have to compete with another video-sharing platform TikTok. Musk then asked how can Vine outdo TikTok. The question was answered by the Pakistani singer Ali Zafar who had some big ideas.

The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor wrote, “Bigger incentives for content creators. Go beyond ‘likes’ and ‘followers’. Enable them to build their own online digital empires. A world they can create, learn and earn from. Clubs. Rooms. Likeminded people connecting, creating, auctioning, selling, monetizing, sharing.”

The Total Siyapaa star added, "Another important thing. Change the algorithms. A person sitting in U.S should be able to come across content being made in Japan more easily and vice versa. Tweets and content should have a much higher reach and monetisation. Companies can pay for reach, individuals can’t."

The Tesla CEO finally replied to the long list of recommendations, and commented on Zafar's tweets saying, "True, Twitter has amazing content in Japan – roughly half of all adults online – but it's almost never seen outside of Japan."

The Tesla CEO said that the social media platform would charge $8 per month for the verification process.

On the work front, Zafar's recent works include Teefa in Trouble, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Dil Karey, Dear Zindagi, and Hum Tum.