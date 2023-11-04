Pakistani rupee depreciates against US dollar, Euro, Pound in open market

Pakistani currency continued to depreciate against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Saturday after witnessing a long gaining streak.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.35 for buying and Rs285.1 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.