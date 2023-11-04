Watch: Naseem Shah’s brother Hunain gets first A List six-wicket haul

RAWALPINDI – Hunain Shah, the younger brother of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, is also not less than a surprise packet as claimed his maiden List A six-wicket haul in the second round of Pakistan Cup.

The right-arm pacer’s achievement helped his side Lahore Blues obtain a 94-run victory over Faisalabad at Rawalpindi stadium.

After being put in to bat first, Lahore Blues got to 241-6 in the stipulated 45 overs. Junaid Ali made unbeaten 47 and Umar Siddiq smashed to boost the total for the side.

Faisalabad captain Faheem Ashraf returned with three wickets while Mohammad Ali and Arham Nawab picked up a wicket apiece.

6 wickets for Hunain Shah, he is the younger brother of Naseem Shah. Naseem, Hunain and Ubaid are all extremely talented. Pace is pace, yaar 🔥🔥 #PakistanCup #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/QFDQTuLfdN — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 3, 2023

In turn, Faisalabad were dismissed for 149 in 36.2 overs courtesy of a six-wicket haul by Hunain Shah. Faisalabad batters had no answers for the questions asked by the right-arm pacer falling 94 short of Lahore Blues’ total.

Faheem was the only batter offering resistance, producing 40 from 57 including five boundaries. Mohammad Faizan (30, 38b, 4x4s) was the other contributor with the bat.