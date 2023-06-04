Death toll in Nepal earthquake surges to 139

NEW DELHI – At least 139 people were killed after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal late Friday.

The quake was powerful enough that the tremors were also felt in various cities of India, including Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, and Bihar. However, no damages have been reported so far.

The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km, Indian officials said, adding that people in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors as they rushed out of their houses out of fear.

This is the third time in a month that earthquake have jolted Nepal.

Six people lost their lives in November 2022 when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Doti district.

In 2015, nearly 9,000 people were killed when a 7.8-magnitude quake hit Nepal, uprooting more than half a million homes.