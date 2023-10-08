Search

Afghanistan earthquake death toll crosses 2,000

12:50 PM | 8 Oct, 2023
Afghanistan earthquake death toll crosses 2,000
Source: File photo

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that struck Afghanistan late Saturday has surged to 2,053, with an additional 9,240 individuals reported injured, according to a government spokesperson.

The initially reported death toll of 120 is expected to increase as ongoing rescue operations continue to unfold in the affected regions.

Deputy government spokesperson Bilal Karimi expressed deep concern over the “practically very high” casualties resulting from the earthquakes. The seismic events, initially recorded at a magnitude of 6.3, unleashed eight powerful aftershocks, resulting in widespread destruction, particularly in the area located 30 kilometers northwest of Herat.

Numerous reports indicate that 1,328 houses have been flattened, and these figures are expected to rise as assessments continue. In Herat province, more than 600 houses across at least 12 villages have been reported destroyed or partially damaged, affecting 4,200 people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Sarboland village in the Zinda Jan district, near the quake’s epicenter, bore the brunt of the disaster, with dozens of homes reduced to rubble. Residents scrambled to search for survivors amid the debris, while many waited in the open, their homes demolished by the tremors.

One government official confirmed that 1,329 homes were destroyed across the affected regions. The WHO emphasized that the number of casualties is expected to rise further as search and rescue operations remain ongoing.

Herat city experienced a significant evacuation as residents fled their homes. Schools, hospitals, and offices were emptied as the tremors were felt. Thankfully, there have been fewer reports of casualties in the city.

The earthquakes have struck Afghanistan at a challenging time, as the country grapples with a dire humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the withdrawal of foreign aid following the return of the Taliban to power in 2021.

