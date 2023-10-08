Farrukh Khokhar’s wife found dead at home under mysterious circumstances

RAWALPINDI – Rimsha Farrukh, the wife of notorious land mafia and daughter-in-law of late influential personality Taji Khokhar was found dead at her home, police said Sunday.

Police are investigating the matter as murder, and suicide as the family members of the deceased approached law enforcers about the death earlier today.

Soon after the incident, pictures of crime boss Farrukh Khokhar, the famous TikToker and first cousin of estranged PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, appeared on social media, with posts shared from unverified accounts claimed his arrest for allegedly killing his wife. It said Mr Khokhar was moved to Police Station for investigation for strangling his wife to death.

Daily Pakistan approached Investigating Officer Khaleeq Ahmed, who refused the arrest of Khokhar, saying the matter is being probed from all angles. The officer said Khokhar is not in police custody but he will be probed shortly.

He also confirmed that the dead body of Rimsha Farrukh has been moved to a state-run hospital for medico-legal procedure.

Farrukh Khokhar is already on bail as he was earlier arrested in the murder case of PTI activist Majid Satti who was gunned down last year. The controversial personality has been widely linked with land grabbers and was even placed on Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act.