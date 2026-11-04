US Midterm Elections 2026: James Talarico outclasses Trump-Backed Ken Paxton in Texas Showdown

Democratic state Rep. James Talarico has outclassed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race, the AP has called. Houston Public Media reports it ends a 32-year run of Republican statewide victories.

Texas Midterm Elections Update

Item Detail James Talarico (D) State representative; Ken Paxton (R) State attorney general;

Talarico won despite heavy Republican spending, in what Forbes describes as the most expensive race of the cycle. CBS Austin and Houston Public Media both frame the result as the first statewide Democratic victory in Texas in more than three decades.

Talarico earlier won the Democratic primary over U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Paxton, speaking after the race was called, described it as a difficult night for Republicans, as per CBS.

The Texas result was one of three upsets in traditionally Republican states, along with South Carolina and Kansas, that gave Democrats control of the Senate.