PM Imran launches Kamyab Pakistan Programme

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) worth Rs1400 billion in the country’s federal capital to uplift the vulnerable segments of the society.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Khan termed the programme as a landmark initiative saying it will bring improvement in the living standards of the common man. The project should have been launched 74 years ago, he said.

He also mentioned that a committee will be formed to evaluate its progress and address any problems coming in its way. Lashing out at the former rulers, he said the flawed policies of the past left far behind poverty-stricken segments in our society. PM pointed that inequality is rooted in the downfall of any society while referring to the uniform syllabus in Pakistan.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کا کامیاب پاکستان پروگرام کے آغاز کی تقریب سے خطاب۔@PakPMO @shaukat_tarin @FinMinistryPak https://t.co/BoMHQzDJIj — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 4, 2021

PM while referring to the progress of the country’s iron friend China, said Beijing took measures to facilitate the vulnerable segments of the society and became a developed country in around 3 decades.

Commenting on the inflated prices of basic commodities, he said the government tried to absorb the maximum pressure of inflation due to the surge in international markets. Khan noting the petroleum prices hike saying there’s a hundred percent increase in the prices of petroleum products over the last few months but we only increased their prices around twenty-two percent.

Wheat prices also got increased by thirty-three percent while sugar prices saw a hike of forty per cent in the international market but we enhanced their prices by twelve and twenty-one percent respectively.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said interest-free loans up to five hundred thousand rupees will be given to the poor households under the Kamyab Karobar programme whereas Kamyab Kissan will provide interest-free loans to the farmers.

A press release issued by PM Office cited the initiative aimed towards alleviating poverty by empowering the deprived segments of the society and supporting them in transforming their lives.

کامیاب پاکستان پروگرام ملک میں غربت کے خاتمے میں کلیدی کردار ادا کرے گا۔



اس پروگرام کے تحت چودہ سو ارب کے قرضے 37لاکھ گھرانوں کو دیے جائیں گے ۔ — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 4, 2021

The programme would link the low-income groups with banks through micro-finance institutions. It reflects the sense of the state’s responsibility towards the weaker segments of society.

Farmers will reportedly get interest-free loans under the Kamyab Kisan programme, while financing would be made available for businesses up to Rs0.5 million under the Kamyab Karobar programme.

Furthermore, Sasta Ghar Scheme will facilitate weak segments of society by providing easy installments for the construction of houses. Skilled-based scholarship schemes and the Sehat Insaf Card will also be linked with the PTI key project.

PM Imran launches Roshan Apna Ghar scheme for ... 08:50 PM | 27 Aug, 2021 ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched 'Roshan Apna Ghar' program for overseas Pakistanis to acquire ...

In September, the federal authorities announced to hire banks for the initiative through a competitive process, as it is set to reduce program size by three-fourth to just Rs10 billion a month and also placed an upper limit for sovereign guarantees.