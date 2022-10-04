Twitter celebrates Shadab Khan's 24th birthday
Twitter is in a celebratory mood as they have been wrecking a storm online for Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan's birthday. The cricketer is being celebrated by his team and fans alike.
The internet has been flooded with Khan's photos, sketches, collages, and edits. A handful of enthusiastic fans have also photoshopped themselves in pictures next to him.
Captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Nawaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed and many others wished “Shaddy jani” a happy birthday.
He can BAT
He can BOWL
He can FIELD
He can FLY IN FIELD
On this day the star was born who now rule the world cricket with his all-round performance ✨
He is true fighter
Happy birthday to Shadab khan#shadabkhan#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/Axs9F6xtY5— The Wild Thing ???? (@Shauntait_32) October 4, 2022
Happy birthday Shadyy jani SADA Khush Raho lakhon duoa ke Saath ????????????@76Shadabkhan #Shadabkhan pic.twitter.com/ACTuQ0CplI— Habibullah khan bhatti (@Jaamveerbhatti0) October 4, 2022
happy birthday superstar khan. wishing you an year full of happiness and success. may you continue to rise and shine for Pakistan✨ #HappyBirthdayShadab pic.twitter.com/cZRU444eb0— Zoha???????? (@pctdiaries) October 4, 2022
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHADAB SUPERSTAR KHAN!!!???? MAY YOU HAVE A LONG LIFE AND I HOPE YOUR SPECIAL DAY BRINGS YOU ALL THAT YOUR HEART DESIRES!❤️ #happybirthdayshadab #shadabkhan @76Shadabkhan pic.twitter.com/Eri1oqJtyf— Mariam (@manoxeditss) October 3, 2022
When @76Shadabkhan Plays, The Whole World Claps!
Happiest Birthday to the brightest Star of Pakistan!Our one in a trillion KING SHADDY! ❤️????????????#ShadabKhan #HappyBirthdayShadab pic.twitter.com/QUCcXnZBPp— ✨ alMas????(SHADaB) bdy???????? (@Shaddyrealfan1) October 4, 2022
