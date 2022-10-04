Twitter celebrates Shadab Khan's 24th birthday

Twitter is in a celebratory mood as they have been wrecking a storm online for Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan's birthday. The cricketer is being celebrated by his team and fans alike.

The internet has been flooded with Khan's photos, sketches, collages, and edits. A handful of enthusiastic fans have also photoshopped themselves in pictures next to him.

Captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Nawaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed and many others wished “Shaddy jani” a happy birthday.

He can BAT He can BOWL He can FIELD He can FLY IN FIELD On this day the star was born who now rule the world cricket with his all-round performance ✨ He is true fighter Happy birthday to Shadab khan#shadabkhan#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/Axs9F6xtY5 — The Wild Thing ???? (@Shauntait_32) October 4, 2022

