Web Desk
03:56 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Twitter celebrates Shadab Khan's 24th birthday
Source: Shadab Khan (Instagram)
Twitter is in a celebratory mood as they have been wrecking a storm online for Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan's birthday. The cricketer is being celebrated by his team and fans alike.

The internet has been flooded with Khan's photos, sketches, collages, and edits. A handful of enthusiastic fans have also photoshopped themselves in pictures next to him.

Captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Nawaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed and many others wished “Shaddy jani” a happy birthday.

