Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s dreamy wedding
Web Desk
04:25 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s dreamy wedding
Source: Richa Chadha (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who have tied the knot in a regal Lucknow wedding.

The lovebirds took to Instagram and shared gorgeous pictures from their grand yet intimate day. Dressed in a color-coordinated Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, the newlyweds oozed royalty and oldworld charm.

'Ek Daur hum bhi hain.

Ek silsila tum bhi ho.', captioned the Mirzapur actor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Earlier, Richa and Ali had their cocktail party in Delhi, the couple looked very decent and elegant at the event.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s vibrant ... 11:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2022

Celebrations are in full swing for Bollywood’s lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who are set to tie the knot ...

More From This Category
Anoushey Ashraf’s new beach video goes viral
04:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
'Jo Tu Na Mila x Habibi Mashup' - Asim Azhar ...
06:10 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Twitter celebrates Shadab Khan's 24th birthday
03:56 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with latest ...
03:31 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Merub Ali and Gul-e-Rana enjoy Asim Azhar's live ...
03:00 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain’s PDA-filled picture ...
01:23 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushey Ashraf’s new beach video goes viral
04:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr