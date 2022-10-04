Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s dreamy wedding
Congratulations are in order for Bollywood stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who have tied the knot in a regal Lucknow wedding.
The lovebirds took to Instagram and shared gorgeous pictures from their grand yet intimate day. Dressed in a color-coordinated Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, the newlyweds oozed royalty and oldworld charm.
'Ek Daur hum bhi hain.
Ek silsila tum bhi ho.', captioned the Mirzapur actor.
Earlier, Richa and Ali had their cocktail party in Delhi, the couple looked very decent and elegant at the event.
Celebrations are in full swing for Bollywood’s lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who are set to tie the knot ...
