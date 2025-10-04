Pakistan’s spinner Abrar Ahmed to tie the knot today in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan’s national cricket team star, Abrar Ahmed, is all set to tie the knot today (Saturday), with all wedding arrangements completed.

Reports said the marriage ceremony will take place in Karachi, with a Walima reception scheduled for October 16, also in the city.

The wedding will be a joyous occasion, marking a new chapter in the life of the talented spinner who was part of Pakistan’s squad that reached the final of the 2023 Asia Cup.

Abrar Ahmed’s cricketing journey began in 2017 when he represented Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). His Test debut followed in 2022 against England in a historic series, as the English team visited Pakistan for the first time in 17 years.

This series, and Abrar’s subsequent success, marked a significant milestone in his career, making his marriage a momentous occasion for both his family and his fans.

Earlier this month, Abrar Ahmed enjoyed fruitful weeks in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings charts.

He made massive leap to secured his career-best No.4 with 703 rating points.

Abrar was at his very best during Pakistan’s group stage fixture against the UAE, picking two wickets for just 13 runs, before an indifferent outing in a loss against India (1/42).

However, the leg-spinner regained his composure and delivered an exceptional spell of 1/8 against Sri Lanka.

In latest rankings, he dropped three places to seven in the T20 bowling rankings.