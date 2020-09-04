Pakistan adopts different strategy to contain COVID-19, says Asad
Share
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planing and Development Asad Umar said the government had adopted a comprehensive plan to control the COVID-19.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy of smart lockdown during the coronavirus peak proved successful and international community also acknowledged it.
The minister said that people followed standard operating procedure (SOPs) properly due to which Pakistan successfully contained the COVID-19.
He said the coronavirus cases had been decreased but the virus was not eliminated completely from the country so people should adopt SOPs until the of vaccine of coronavirus was not introduced.
The COVID-19 second wave could be more dangerous than the first one.
Replying to a question, he said schools would be opened with strict precautionary measures adding final decision of opening of schools would be taken in a meeting to be held in the next week.
- Passport office for overseas Pakistanis, their families opened in ...05:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
-
- Flood threat looms as River Indus likely to become furious on Sept ...05:22 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
-
-
-
- Feroze Khan calls out Kangana Ranaut for spewing hate towards Pakistan03:55 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
- 10-year-old boy’s video of reciting Naat takes the internet by ...03:25 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020