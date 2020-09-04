Pakistan adopts different strategy to contain COVID-19, says Asad 

09:34 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planing and Development Asad Umar said the government had adopted a comprehensive plan to control the COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy of smart lockdown during the coronavirus peak proved successful and international community also acknowledged it.

The minister said that people followed standard operating procedure (SOPs) properly due to which Pakistan successfully contained the COVID-19.

He said the coronavirus cases had been decreased but the virus was not eliminated completely from the country so people should adopt SOPs until the of vaccine of coronavirus was not introduced.

The COVID-19 second wave could be more dangerous than the first one.

Replying to a question, he said schools would be opened with strict precautionary measures adding final decision of opening of schools would be taken in a meeting to be held in the next week.

