First EU-Pakistan Business Forum to be launched in Islamabad next week
ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said that the first ever EU-Pakistan Business Forum will be launched in Islamabad next week.
Talking to media, she said that forum will be inaugurated on Wednesday and it aimed at enhancing opportunities for bilateral trade.
She said that the initiative would promote and facilitate trade activities between Pakistan and EU with a focus to further enhance public interaction for boosting economic cooperation.
Kaminara said that such projects and forums would boost relations between Pakistan and EU and contribute to the development of scientific and educational cooperation.
