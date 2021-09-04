Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 September 2021
08:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 113,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,010 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,860.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Karachi PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Islamabad PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Peshawar PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Quetta PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Sialkot PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Attock PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Gujranwala PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Jehlum PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Multan PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Bahawalpur PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Gujrat PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Nawabshah PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Chakwal PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Hyderabad PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Nowshehra PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Sargodha PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Faisalabad PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494
Mirpur PKR 113,300 PKR 1,494

