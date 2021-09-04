Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 September 2021
08:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 113,300 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,010 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,860.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Karachi
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Islamabad
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Peshawar
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Quetta
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Sialkot
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Attock
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Gujranwala
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Jehlum
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Multan
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Gujrat
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Nawabshah
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Chakwal
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Hyderabad
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Nowshehra
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Sargodha
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Faisalabad
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
|Mirpur
|PKR 113,300
|PKR 1,494
- Pakistan’s Inam Butt advances to quarter-final of World Beach ...10:28 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Britain's foreign secy calls on Pakistan Army Chief to discuss Afghan ...09:53 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Covid-19 infects 3,980, kills 79 in a day: NCOC09:31 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 September 202108:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
Late Nazia Hassan's husband files Rs1B damages suit against Zohaib
09:51 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Junaid Safdar reveals venue, dates for walima ceremony09:10 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Hira Mani shares adorable pictures of herself enjoying the rain05:54 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum's new video goes viral04:33 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021