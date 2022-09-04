Pakistan wins three medals on first day of Asian Bodybuilding Championship
Web Desk
11:12 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
Pakistan wins three medals on first day of Asian Bodybuilding Championship
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani bodybuilders won three medals in different categories on the first day of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Kyrgyzstan.

Gul Nawaz won a silver medal in the junior category, Fida Hussain bagged silver in the senior men's category whereas Faisal Khan got a bronze medal in the 60kg category.

Talking to a private TV channel, Fida Hussain shared his excitement and said he won a silver medal for his country. It took immense hard work to reach this stage and win a laurel for my country, he said.

Gul Nawaz and Faisal Khan were also ecstatic on winning medals for Pakistan.

Ten Pakistani bodybuilders are participating in 14 different categories of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.

More From This Category
Asia Cup 2022 – Pakistan all set to lock horns ...
09:38 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in ...
10:45 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ahead of ...
06:57 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
Shadab Khan dedicates victory over Hong Kong to ...
06:01 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
Pakistan to face India again in Asia Cup after ...
10:06 AM | 3 Sep, 2022
PSL8 to be held from February 9 to March 19 next ...
07:55 PM | 2 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sophia Mirza used FIA to lie to Interpol to get daughters arrested, evidence reveals
11:19 PM | 3 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr