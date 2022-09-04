Pakistan wins three medals on first day of Asian Bodybuilding Championship
KARACHI – Pakistani bodybuilders won three medals in different categories on the first day of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Kyrgyzstan.
Gul Nawaz won a silver medal in the junior category, Fida Hussain bagged silver in the senior men's category whereas Faisal Khan got a bronze medal in the 60kg category.
Talking to a private TV channel, Fida Hussain shared his excitement and said he won a silver medal for his country. It took immense hard work to reach this stage and win a laurel for my country, he said.
Gul Nawaz and Faisal Khan were also ecstatic on winning medals for Pakistan.
Ten Pakistani bodybuilders are participating in 14 different categories of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.
