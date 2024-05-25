How to watch: Pakistan vs England second T20I Live Streaming

As Pakistan gears up to clash with England in the second T20I match at Edgbaston, Birmingham, cricket fans worldwide are eager to tune in to the action-packed encounter. This match serves as a crucial stepping stone for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

The series against England presents a significant challenge for the Pakistan team and serves as a vital test before the T20 World Cup, offering insight into their strengths and weaknesses.

Following a mixed performance in recent T20 fixtures, including a drawn series against New Zealand's C-team, Pakistan's team led by Babar Azam aims to demonstrate resilience and determination against the defending champions.

To catch all the excitement live, Pakistani viewers can tune in to Tapmad and Tamasha platforms for mobile streaming, while A Sports HD offers TV coverage. International viewers can also join the action through various live-streaming platforms.

Mobile Streaming Platforms:

Tapmad: Android | iOS

Tamasha: Android | iOS



Web Streaming Platforms:

Tapmad TV: LINK

Tamasha: LINK



TV Streaming:

A Sports: Available worldwide