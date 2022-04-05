Pregnant goat dies after gang rape in India

CHANDIGARH – In a ruthless incident in the southwestern coastal state of India, a hotel worker has been arrested for sexually abusing and killing a pregnant goat.

Reports in Indian media said the incident occurred in the wee hours on last Wednesday when hotel staff found a dead goat who was earlier bleating during the horrific act. The hotel staff noticed three persons trying to escape from the spot.

One of the culprits, identified as Senthil, was nabbed by hotel staffers and was later handed over to local cops while a case has been lodged under section related to cruelty against animals against all accused.

The domesticated ruminant mammal was reportedly four months pregnant and belonged to the Elite Hotel where the accused used to work for quite some time.

Meanwhile, a veterinary surgeon confirmed that the animal was subjected to sexual assault while the reason for death will be revealed in the detailed report.

Family protests gang rape of their beloved donkey 06:46 PM | 30 Nov, 2016 SAHIWAL - In a bizarre incident, a 70-year-old man with his entire family have accused six men of sexually abusing ...

In the last few years, there have been many incidents of bestiality that animals were subjected to in India.