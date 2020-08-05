LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra announced (Watch Live)

SEOUL, South Korea - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch is taking place today (Wednesday). The South Korean giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 series as well as Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.

The virtual event, officially called Galaxy Unpacked 2020, will be live-streamed through Samsung's online channels.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch live stream time details

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch, which is officially called Galaxy Unpacked 2020, will begin at 10am EST (7:00pm PST) today. It will be live-streamed through the Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung Global's Facebook page.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra unveiled

Features of the new Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company claims that the device comes with an all-day battery and it can charge more than 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

The Galaxy Note 20 series comes with 5G support (Sub-6 and mmWave networks) Wi-Fi 6 support. The devices are secured by the company's own Knox security software.

This is also the first time a Galaxy device will come with UWB12, Nearby Share, which will allow users to share files quickly and easily. With this functionality, users will also be able to find things more accurately with AR technology and unlock your home as a digital key.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7 Sale Info/ market availability

Note 20 will be available in three colours option like Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Gray colours. However, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be made available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colour options. And the Galaxy S7 series will be made available in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze colour options.

All of these products will be made available in select markets starting August 21.

Samsung Buds unveiled

Moreover, Samsung has also introduced its new Buds Live, which will be available in Black, White and a Bronze colour option.

The Buds Live utilise AKG’s sound expertise and come with a 12mm speaker, which is comparatively bigger than the Galaxy Buds+.

They come with a big bass duct, which makes the bass sound much richer and fuller. They come with Active Noise Cancellation, which helps in cutting low constant noise from the background. The Active Noise Cancellation is assisted by the three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit on the device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series

Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Tab S7 series, which consists of two variants. The basic Tab S7 sports an 11-inch display, whereas the Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 12.4-inch display. Both come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. Specifications of both the new tabs remain the same.