Gold prices increase by massive Rs4,800 to reach Rs128,700 per tola

KARACHI – Gold prices continue to break all previous at local and international markets as investors across the world purchasing the yellow metal with a belief that it will hold its value better than other assets as Covid-19’s economic fallout poses threat to global economy.

The per tola price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday witnessed a massive increase of Rs4,800 to reach Rs128,700 from its previous level of Rs123,900.

The price of 10 gram also increased byRs4,116 and it was traded at Rs110,340 today in the local market.

Silver also witnessed a surge as per tola price of the commodity went up by Rs130 to reach Rs1,630 in the country.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $66 to close at $2,041 per ounce from its previous level of $1975.