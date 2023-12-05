Gold price plunges by Rs4,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed massive decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with international downward trend.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs4,200 to settle at Rs219,400.

Similarly, the price for 10-gram gold plunged by Rs3,601 to reach Rs188,100.

In the international market, the price for the yellow metal dropped by $20 per ounce to $2,057.

Meanwhile, the silver prices decreased by Rs20 per tola to Rs2,600 and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to Rs2,229.08.

A day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday after registering massive gains in previous business week.

The per tola price witnessed no change as it was traded at Rs232,600 in domestic market while the 10-gram gold price stood at Rs191,701.