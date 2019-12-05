Infinix S5 series can change the game of mobile experience

Holding this magnificent piece of art having a lustrous glass back giving a two-tone reflection; Infinix S5 by leading mobile manufacturer, Infinix, is sheer luxury.

Turning it on, making all the settings and owning a brand-new phone is a feeling that can only be felt by the person who has spent money to purchase something on their own. The new Infinix S5 6gb variant is available in Rs27,999 and 4gb variant is available in Rs23,999.

On the front, there is a 32mp In-display selfie camera. Being a selfie lover, this was the first thing that I checked and it instantly grabbed my attention for its refined image result. Features like LED flash, panorama and HDR+ Backlit selfie make it a phone worth buying for. Why? Because with all these features, I can click high-quality pictures no matter what the lighting conditions I am in.

I cannot just stop raving about its bezel-less 6.6inch punch-hole display with 720x1600 pixels this device is a true beauty to hold in hands and the perfect gadget to watch my favourite movies or play my favourite games on. Available in three classic colours; Quetzal Cyan, Nebula Black and Violet, this device is for all the fashionistas out there, who love to walk with the trend. This does not only look good in your hand but also adds an extra oomph to your overall personality.

Embedded with 16MP AI Quad rear cameras, giving a stunning impression, S5 has got to be one of the favourite phones for photography lovers. With such a high quality and fine resolution, this piece of technology helps the emerging talent be it blogging, V-logging or photography. With the added functionality of features like a wide-angle and macro lens, Infinix S5 is capable of capturing maximum details in a picture.

Now, I can put all my data including pictures, videos and various apps with its spacious memory of 64GB & 128GB ROM. The worst issue with phones is having not enough memory. With the price, the memory space of these phones keeps on decreasing. The case is entirely different with Infinix S5. This is one of the prominent features that are available on these phones.

After losing 2 phones and being scared of getting my important data lost but Infinix S5 comes up with a back-security fingerprint that makes it quite easy to secure my personal data without having a fear of losing it. Such integration was very important to budgeted phones as people use smartphones for most of their important work-related tasks. This habit of setting up half of your office work on the phone is not just related to a particular class hence this invention at such a reasonable price was the need of the hour.

This built-in non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery has eased my life to the extent that I can spend hours watching my favourite movies without putting an effort to charge my phone again and again. This is a noticeable facility for video game lovers as they always look for long time battery power, with a grand cinematic view of the display. All in all Infinix S5 is a full power-packed device that can enhance your mobile phone experience and can make your life easier and better.

Infinix, the country’s leading smartphone manufacturer brand has recently launched its much-acclaimed S5 smartphone series in Pakistan. Infinix S5 line-up has S5 in which you can get 6gb and 4gb variants with quad-camera setup whereas, the S5 Lite has 4gb 64gb with triple camera setup with some more amazing stuff packed under the hood.