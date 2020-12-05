Pakistan Naval Chief visits Turkish Naval Shipyards
ISLAMABAD/ANKARA – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi called on Commander Turkish Fleet Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu at Fleet Headquarters, Golcuk on Saturday.
According to the Pakistan Navy spokesperson, CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was received by the Turkish Fleet Commander and was given a comprehensive briefing regarding Turkish Fleet Command.
The Naval Chief also met Golcuk Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral Mustafa Saygili and Istanbul Naval Shipyard Commander, Rear Admiral Erdinc Yetkin separately. He visited both the shipyards where he was briefed about under construction Pakistan Navy Milgem projects.
It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance and expand Naval collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general, and both Navies in particular.
