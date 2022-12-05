Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
Source: Zhalay (Instagram)
Share

Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

The Dil e Jaanam star has never shied away from making bold statements and lately, she has emerged as a content creator too.

Recently, the 33-year-old star uploaded some funny TikTok videos that have left the netizens amused. 'Logic ????#instareels #tiktok #zhalay #zhalaysarhadi #karachi #pakistan #funny', read her caption.

On the work front, Zhalay was last seen in the crime thriller movie Carma. Apart from that, she earlier impressed us with Jalaibee as well as her movie Chalay Thay Saath.

Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new funny ... 05:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022

Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the ...

More From This Category
Alishbah Anjum and Jannat Mirza's new video ...
05:00 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Sajal Aly says she prefers love marriages over ...
04:16 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
'The Great Gama': Nasir Adeeb shares details of ...
02:21 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Aiman Khan leaves fans swooning over her ...
12:46 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
Shoaib Malik takes son Izhaan on ride in his ...
11:36 AM | 5 Dec, 2022
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reveals why he was arrested ...
09:41 PM | 4 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
03:45 PM | 5 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr