Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
The Dil e Jaanam star has never shied away from making bold statements and lately, she has emerged as a content creator too.
Recently, the 33-year-old star uploaded some funny TikTok videos that have left the netizens amused. 'Logic ????#instareels #tiktok #zhalay #zhalaysarhadi #karachi #pakistan #funny', read her caption.
On the work front, Zhalay was last seen in the crime thriller movie Carma. Apart from that, she earlier impressed us with Jalaibee as well as her movie Chalay Thay Saath.
