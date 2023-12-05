Soldier martyred in clash with terrorists in South Waziristan

A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire between the troops and terrorists in Sararogha, South Waziristan District, on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, Sepoy Ahmed Ali embraced martyrdom fighting gallantly.

Later, an operation was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces have reaffirmed their resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and said that such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.